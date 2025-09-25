Ladakh L-G reviews security situation in Leh, calls for heightened vigilance

Leh, Sept 25 (PTI) A day after four persons were killed and more than 80 others were injured in widespread clashes amid a shutdown in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory, Kavinder Gupta, on Thursday chaired a security review meeting here and called for heightened vigilance to safeguard peace.

The shutdown and protest was called by a constituent of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) in support of their demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood to Ladakh.

“The lieutenant governor chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the emerging situation across Ladakh, emphasising the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, and public order across the UT,” the L-G's office said in a post on X.

Officials said senior officers from the police, CRPF and civil administration attended the meeting and discussed in detail the prevailing law and order situation in the region.

Hundreds of protesters supporting the movement for statehood to Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule turned violent on Wednesday and set the BJP office in Leh and several vehicles on fire, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the town and its adjoining areas.

The Centre alleged the mob violence was guided by the "provocative statements" of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, while certain "politically motivated" individuals were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

The climate activist, who was leading a hunger strike in Leh over the twin demands, called off his hunger strike after the violence on Wednesday. PTI TAS ARI