Ladakh leaders threaten hunger strike over tribal rights and statehood

New Delhi: The situation in Ladakh has reached a critical point, with leaders from the region issuing a dire warning that should their meeting with the High-Powered Committee (HPC) on February 19 not result in significant progress towards their demands, they will commence a hunger strike until death.

This drastic measure underscores the deep-seated frustrations and unmet aspirations of the Ladakhi people, who seek constitutional safeguards for their identity and Statehood.

The protagonists of this movement, Thupstan Chewang, the chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and former Member of Parliament of BJP, along with Sonam Wangchuk, a known environmentalist, and Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient, are at the forefront, advocating for the rights of Ladakh.

The decision to potentially undertake a hunger strike was announced at press conferences in Leh and New Delhi, highlighting the leaders' readiness to escalate their protest to unprecedented levels if their negotiations with the government remain fruitless.

The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), representing the collective voice of Ladakh, have been vocal about their demands, which include the incorporation of Ladakh into the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure protection for tribal rights, statehood, the establishment of a dedicated Public Service Commission (PSC), and the allocation of two parliamentary seats for the region.

These demands stem from a broader context of discontent that has been building since the government's decision in 2019 to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and subsequently reorganize the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Since then Ladakhi have been demanding greater recognition and rights.

The call for a complete shutdown on February 3, which was observed across Ladakh, demonstrated the widespread support for these demands among the local population. The shutdown, a peaceful yet powerful display of unity and determination, saw thousands, including women, taking to the streets to demand statehood and the implementation of the Sixth Schedule, among other protections.

The insistence on these demands is rooted in the unique cultural, geographical, and social fabric of Ladakh, which its inhabitants believe requires special consideration and protection under the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, offering provisions for self-sufficiency in governance and the preservation of tribal ways of life—protections that Ladakhis seek for themselves.

Despite previous engagements with the central government, including the formation of the HPC headed by Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai, tangible outcomes have been elusive.

Ladakhi leaders have participated in discussions and submitted their demands in writing, following consultations with legal experts. However, the absence of substantive action or commitments from the government has led to increased disillusionment and the decision to potentially escalate their protest through a hunger strike.

As the February 19 meeting approaches, the stakes are high for both the Ladakhi leaders and the Central government. The outcome of this meeting could either pave the way for a resolution or mark the beginning of a more intense phase of protest.

The unfolding situation in Ladakh serves as a reminder of the importance of dialogue, understanding, and genuine efforts to address the grievances of marginalized communities within the framework of a democratic society.

It highlights the complexities of governance in a diverse country and the challenges of accommodating the unique needs of its various constituent parts. As the deadline for the crucial meeting looms, all eyes are on Ladakh, awaiting a resolution that could have far-reaching implications for the region and its relationship with the central government.