Ladakh LG bats for inclusive education for monks studying at monastic institutions

Leh, Aug 12 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday emphasised the need to provide inclusive education to monks studying at various monastic institutions, including the teaching of mainstream subjects alongside religious texts to foster a more inclusive and diverse learning environment in the Union Territory.

Interacting with a delegation of the Ladakh Buddhist Association and Ladakh Gonpa Association here, the Lt Governor stressed that adequate teachers must be appointed in Gompa schools so that even young monks have access to the best quality education.

He also underlined the importance of imparting vocational skills to young monks to make them self-sufficient.

Highlighting the need to ensure quality education for Ladakhi students, the Lt Governor assured that proper recruitment rules would be framed so that only qualified teachers are appointed, thereby strengthening the education system in Ladakh.

He also reiterated his administration's commitment to promote green energy and making Ladakh a carbon-neutral region, stressing the importance of further promoting renewable energy initiatives.

In another development, Kunzes Dolma, UNESCO GRO–Geothermal Training Program fellow, called on the Lt Governor and briefed him about the training programmes provided in geothermal energy, gender equality studies, fisheries and other fields at the GRO Centre in Iceland for fellows fully sponsored by the Icelandic government.

Later, chairing a review meeting of officers at his secretariat, Gupta emphasised providing potable drinking water to rural households through functional household tap connections (FHTCs), ensuring their saturation and functioning along with the availability of drinking water round the year.

He called for making the community accountable and notifying user charges for proper operation and maintenance for the success of the Jal Jeewan Mission (JJM) projects along with penalising the defaulters who do not pay the user fee on time.

The Lt Governor also highlighted proactive measures to delete bogus ration cards to eliminate fraudulent access to subsidised food and prevent leakage of resources.