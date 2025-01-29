Ladakh LG calls for strong measures to tackle 'white-collar' terror

Leh/Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday called for a stronger tech-driven policing to counter the rising threat of "white-collar" terror modules.

Gupta highlighted a growing challenge of radicalisation, urging the police to prioritise community engagement, awareness campaigns, educational outreach and early-intervention mechanisms.

"There is a need for strengthening a technology-driven policing framework to counter the rising threat of 'white-collar' terror modules — networks that operate through funding channels, logistical support and sophisticated planning rather than overt acts of violence," Gupta said.

The LG was was addressing the concluding session of the two-day conference on dissemination and implementation of DGPs and IGPs conference recommendations 2025.

"White-collar terror modules represent an evolving security challenge and require enhanced intelligence gathering, financial-trail tracking, cyber vigilance and seamless inter-agency coordination," he said, according to a statement.

Gupta stressed the need for accelerated deployment of modern investigative tools and advanced training so that the police force remains fully equipped to counter unconventional threats.

He said Ladakh's unique realities — its strategic location, challenging climate, limited connectivity and rapidly evolving security environment — necessitate a shift from conventional policing.

Outlining a roadmap for Surakshit Ladakh, he said the region's security architecture must be built on robust intelligence systems, cyber vigilance, modern infrastructure, AI-driven monitoring, geospatial intelligence, advanced communication tools and strong community partnerships. PTI AB VN VN