Ladakh LG celebrates Diwali with soldiers, hails their contribution in protecting borders

Leh, Oct 20 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday celebrated Diwali with army personnel here and hailed their contribution in safeguarding the borders of the country.

He reiterated the commitment of the central government and his administration to the welfare of the armed forces and ex-servicemen, along with their family members.

The Lt Governor was joined by General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding and 72 Sub Area Maj Gen Praveen Chhabra and other officers in celebrating the festival at an event organised by the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Extending Diwali greetings to the soldiers on behalf of the people of Ladakh, the Lt Governor saluted their bravery, dedication and courage for serving the country in hostile conditions, braving extreme cold, to guard the border areas.

He emphasised that while others are busy celebrating festivals like Diwali with their families and friends, the soldiers of the Army, away from their families, maintain a high state of alertness to ensure the safety of the country.

Gupta paid homage to the Army personnel for their exemplary bravery and courage against enemy forces during the Kargil War in 1999 and for standing firm, undeterred, while guarding the nation at Siachen Glacier- one of the highest battlefields in the world, where the temperature plummets to below 50 degrees.

He also urged the people to contribute to nation-building so that India can become a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Later, the Lt Governor interacted with the soldiers and shared sweets with them. He wished all the personnel a bright and prosperous year ahead, filled with peace, happiness, and collective progress. PTI TAS HIG HIG