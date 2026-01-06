Ladakh LG inaugurates office of Directorate of Census Operations in Leh

Leh/Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the office of the Directorate of Census Operations in Leh, marking the beginning of preparations for the exercise in the Union Territory in 2027.

The Union Cabinet on December 12 last year approved an outlay of Rs 11,718 crore for conducting the Census of India, 2027, which will include caste enumeration for the first time.

"Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta today inaugurated the office of the Directorate of Census Operations, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh at Leh," the Office of the Lieutenant Governor said on X.

Gupta said the milestone marks the beginning of preparations for Census 2027 and will strengthen administrative and statistical readiness in the region.