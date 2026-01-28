Ladakh LG inaugurates Parallel Taxi Track project at IAF station in Leh

Leh, Jan 28 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurated the Parallel Taxi Track (PTT) project at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here on Wednesday, a major step towards enhancing the operational capability of the force and strengthening air connectivity in the Union Territory.

The project, initiated in 2023 and completed at a cost of about Rs 452 crore despite inclement weather and a limited working season, has the potential to serve as the main runway, increasing tourist footfall via air travel.

"The Leh Airfield holds immense strategic importance for national security along the northern borders and also serves as a vital lifeline for the people of Ladakh, especially during the winter months when the roads from Srinagar and Manali remain closed," the LG said.

He said the PTT project includes the construction of a parallel taxi track, two large aircraft dispersals and five taxi links -- all designed to support the operations of heavy aircraft.

The project will significantly improve operational efficiency, safety and responsiveness of the airfield for both military and civil aviation, Gupta said.

He said military aircraft operations on the new taxi track have already commenced with certain restrictions and the Union Territory administration will take necessary measures to remove obstacles near Glory Hill to make the facility fully functional for civil air traffic.

The parallel taxi track would also prove to be useful during future resurfacing of the main runway, for which directions have already been issued to the departments concerned, the LG added.

Highlighting the importance of the Leh Airfield for Ladakh's tourism-based economy, Gupta said year-round safe civil air operations enable the flow of tourists to the region, supporting the local economy and directly benefitting residents through improved connectivity.

He said the IAF has consistently played a crucial role in assisting the people of Ladakh, particularly during civilian medical emergencies, by airlifting critical patients to hospitals in Delhi and Chandigarh.

He also acknowledged the IAF's humanitarian efforts under Operation Sadbhavana, including winter air connectivity, medical camps and community-outreach programmes.

Gupta said the excellent coordination and bonhomie between the Air Force station in Leh and the Union Territory administration is a rare and exemplary model of civil-military cooperation.

The successful execution of key infrastructure projects in areas, such as Leh, Nyoma, Taru Thang, Khardungla Top and Niddar, reflects this strong synergy and cooperative governance, he said.

Expressing confidence in the IAF's continued contribution to national security and regional development, the LG extended his best wishes to all air warriors for success in their noble mission of service to the nation. PTI TAS RC