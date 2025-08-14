Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta expresses grief over Kishtwar tragedy

Leh/Jammu, Aug 14 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by a massive cloudburst and resulting flash floods in Chashoti hamlet of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. A massive cloudburst led to flash floods in a remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 46 people, including two CISF personnel, and trapping many more.

As the night fell over Chositi village, rescuers worked frantically and pulled out 167 people from the mounds of rubble. Of these, 38 are in a serious condition, officials said.

The death toll went up steadily as the day progressed and there were fears it could rise further.

"Words cannot lessen the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones in this calamity. My prayers and thoughts are with them in this hour of profound sorrow," Gupta said. He further said, "I also commend the tireless efforts of the rescue and relief teams working in difficult conditions to save lives."