Ladakh LG launches E-3 helicopter services to boost connectivity, tourism in UT

Leh/Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday inaugurated the newly expanded B-3 helicopter services to improve connectivity, promote tourism and strengthen emergency support in remote areas of the Union Territory.

Noting Ladakh’s vast geographical spread, harsh terrain and extreme weather conditions, Gupta said enhanced air connectivity was not a luxury but a necessity for many residents.

The revised subsidised fares and expanded routes, including Leh–Kargil, Leh–Padum, Leh–Lingshad, Leh–Dibling, Leh–Nyerak, Leh–Diskit and Leh–Turtuk, will offer faster and more affordable travel options for locals and tourists, officials said.

The LG said that the upgraded services would serve as a lifeline during medical emergencies, especially in winter when several road links remain closed due to heavy snowfall. The helicopter network will facilitate timely evacuation of patients, transportation of essential supplies and improved access to administrative services in far-flung villages, he added.

Citing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta said the government was committed to accelerating development in border regions through better connectivity, strengthened infrastructure and expanded opportunities for youth and local communities.

The helicopter services are expected to significantly boost Ladakh’s tourism potential by improving access to remote destinations known for their natural beauty and cultural heritage, he said.

LG Gupta appreciated the civil aviation authorities, district administration and other stakeholders for operationalising the initiative, noting that improved aviation infrastructure would contribute to economic growth, generate employment and ensure better integration of remote habitations with district headquarters.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal said there was a growing demand for reliable helicopter services from residents of Zanskar and Singge-Lalok, particularly during winter months when road connectivity is disrupted. He said citizens can avail the services through an online booking system. PTI AB NB NB