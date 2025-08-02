Ladakh LG meets PM, Home Minister

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday separately met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah here and apprised them of the overall situation in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

Gupta, who took over as the Lt Governor of Ladakh on July 18, first met the prime minister and briefed him about the ground realities, challenges and aspirations of the people of Ladakh, the spokesman said.

He highlighted the expectations of the people concerning development, connectivity, healthcare and livelihood opportunities.

He also drew attention to the immense potential of Ladakh in the tourism sector, particularly in eco-tourism, adventure sports and cultural heritage-based experiences, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the prime minister reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development in Ladakh and stressed the importance of ensuring that the benefits of governance and welfare schemes reach the last person in the remotest village of the Union Territory.

Gupta assured the prime minister that the UT Ladakh Administration is fully aligned with this vision and is working diligently to deliver people-centric governance.

He conveyed his resolve to accelerate ongoing developmental projects, improve infrastructure, and promote local entrepreneurship to unlock Ladakh’s full potential, the spokesman said.

Later, the Lt Governor called on the Union Home Minister and discussed key developmental issues concerning Ladakh.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor apprised Shah of the current administrative framework, border area development and the need to improve telecommunication connectivity in remote areas of the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

He also discussed the importance of enhancing infrastructure to support local livelihoods, particularly in agriculture, handicrafts and winter tourism.

The Union Home Minister reiterated the central government’s commitment to strengthening border infrastructure and improving the quality of life for the people of Ladakh. He emphasised maintaining peace and harmony in the region while pushing forward a development-oriented agenda.

The Lt Governor assured full coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs to achieve rapid and inclusive growth across Ladakh, while safeguarding the region’s unique cultural and ecological identity, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS RT RT