Ladakh LG pays homage to Kargil War heroes at Drass, bats for revival of polo and winter sports

Drass, Aug 28 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War at the Drass War Memorial.

Accompanied by his wife, Bindu Gupta, the LG laid floral wreaths and observed a two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs.

Moved during his visit to the Hut of Remembrance, where the last letters and photographs of the fallen soldiers are preserved, Gupta said the memorial symbolises the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

"The sacrifices of our bravehearts will forever inspire generations to put duty, honour and nation first," he said.

Gupta reiterated the administration’s commitment to the welfare of soldiers, veterans and their families, saying it is the nation’s duty to honour their service and sacrifice.

Later, the LG attended the closing ceremony of the 5th LG Polo Cup at the Goshan Horse Polo Stadium in Drass, where Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre defeated D Meadows Drass 4-3 in a penalty shootout. A total of 17 teams, including five women's teams, participated in the tournament.

Calling polo a centuries-old tradition and a symbol of Ladakh's cultural identity, Gupta announced that the administration would seek recognition of horse polo as Ladakh's traditional game and extend support for its promotion at national and international levels.

He said the government aims to expand winter sports such as ice hockey and host the Khelo India Winter Games, creating world-class infrastructure while preserving Ladakh's cultural roots.

Highlighting women's participation in the tournament, the LG termed it a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women empowerment. He assured funds for coaching, training and promotion of polo, including its introduction in schools.

Congratulating the winners, Gupta said reviving polo will preserve tradition and foster resilience, teamwork and pride among Ladakh's youth. PTI AB HIG HIG