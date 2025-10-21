Ladakh LG pays homage to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Leh, Oct 21 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday paid homage to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day, urging the local youth to draw inspiration from their valour and dedication and contribute to nation-building.

He lauded the Ladakh Police for their professionalism, discipline, and commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining harmony in the challenging terrain of the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor was speaking after attending the solemn observance of Police Commemoration Day at the Parade Ground, Choglamsar, here. He also laid wreaths at the Police Memorial.

The day marks the valiant sacrifice of 10 CRPF personnel who were martyred on October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs in Ladakh during an encounter with the Chinese Army.

Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal and other senior civil, police and paramilitary officers attended the event, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

The Lt Governor saluted the courage, dedication, and selfless service of the police personnel who laid down their lives to uphold peace, law, and order.

Gupta also met with the families of the police martyrs and expressed deep gratitude for their immense sacrifice, assuring them of the continued support of the administration.

He commended the Ladakh Police for their unwavering commitment to public service and also urged the youth of Ladakh to draw inspiration from the valour and dedication of the police personnel and contribute to nation-building with a spirit of service and patriotism.

Jamwal, in his address, paid homage to the martyrs and reaffirmed the Ladakh Police’s steadfast dedication to the people of Ladakh.

He read out the names of police personnel who were martyred in the past year, including Inspector Tsewang Namgyal of Ladakh Police.

Ladakh Police also remembered the martyred Ladakhi police personnel, Sub Inspector Stanzin Norboo, Assistant Sub Inspector Sonam Dorjay, Constables Gulam Abbas, Shabbir Hussain, Zulfiqar Ali and Mohd Raza, who were martyred in the line of duty in the past years.