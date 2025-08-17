Ladakh LG pays obeisance at temple in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday paid obeisance at a temple in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, and prayed for peace, prosperity and welfare of the people.

Gupta, who hails from Jammu, visited the revered Devsthan of Raja Mandlik on the occasion of the annual congregation, an official spokesman said. He said the LG was warmly welcomed by the community members, who expressed their gratitude for his presence on this auspicious occasion.

He lauded the community for preserving its rich cultural and spiritual traditions through such gatherings.

Responding to the issues raised by the locals, the LG assured them that due consideration would be given to their concerns and reaffirmed his commitment towards the welfare of the community.