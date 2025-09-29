Ladakh LG promises to address people's concern through dialogue, democratic means

Leh, Sep 29 (PTI) Lauding the people of Ladakh for showing remarkable restraint and commitment to people in challenging circumstances, Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday promised to address their every legitimate issue through dialogue and democratic means.

While acknowledging the role of security forces, police, and local administration for their coordinated efforts in ensuring normalcy, Gupta urged officials to remain vigilant, responsive, and people-friendly in their approach.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace and said "it is the cornerstone of development".

"I urge all sections of society to maintain unity and harmony and not fall prey to the designs of anti-social and anti-national elements. The administration stands firmly with the people and will ensure their safety, dignity, and progress,” Gupta said.

He was addressing a high-level review meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory, expressing appreciation for the responsible conduct of the people, who have largely cooperated with the administration in maintaining calm and discipline during the sensitive period.

“The people of Ladakh have shown remarkable maturity, restraint, and commitment to peace even in challenging circumstances. Their patience and cooperation reflect the true spirit of harmony that defines our region,” the LG said.

Four people were killed and scores of others injured last Wednesday in widespread clashes between protesters and security forces in Leh town, prompting authorities to clamp curfew which was relaxed for two hours at 4 pm this evening after the cremation of the last two slain persons.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal, Additional Director General, CRPF, Rajesh Kumar and senior officers of the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) attended the meeting.

The officers briefed the Lt Governor on the latest developments, preparedness measures, and coordination among agencies to maintain peace and order in the Union Territory, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor took a detailed assessment of the ground situation in view of the recent developments and the relaxation of restrictions in certain areas.

He emphasised that law and order must be enforced firmly yet sensitively, keeping in mind the welfare and sentiments of the local population.

The Lt Governor also issued clear directions for enhanced intelligence gathering, regular community engagement, and swift redressal of public grievances to strengthen trust between the administration and the citizens.

He called upon youth to channel their energies towards constructive nation-building and assured that every legitimate concern of the people will be addressed through dialogue and democratic means.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to safeguarding Ladakh’s unique culture and aspirations, the Lt Governor affirmed that sustained peace and stability will pave the way for accelerated growth and opportunities in the region. PTI TAS NB