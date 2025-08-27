Ladakh LG pushes beautification, new sites to boost Kargil tourism

Kargil, Aug 27 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said that Kargil town will undergo a major beautification plan to make public spaces more attractive for tourists and encourage them to stay longer in the district.

At a review meeting with the Kargil Development Authority on Tuesday, he stressed the need to identify new sites across the district that can be developed into tourist-friendly spots.

Gupta said Kargil has much more to offer than the existing attractions. Riverbanks, hill viewpoints, cultural landmarks and heritage sites can be developed to give visitors a wider experience of the region.

He noted that creating more recreational zones in Kargil would spread tourist footfall evenly and create new livelihood opportunities for locals. The development authority has been asked to prepare a roadmap for highlighting unexplored natural spots and linking them with Ladakh's wider tourism circuit.

The Lt Governor also directed the speedy beautification of Bul-Bul Bagh, Sher Bagh and the riverfront at the Tourist Facilitation Centre. These projects will include landscaped parks, walkways, gardens and seating areas, combining modern facilities with the natural charm of the region.

"Tourists come to Kargil for its history and landscapes, but they also need places to relax and connect with local culture. Creating such spaces will not only beautify the town but also encourage visitors to extend their stay," he said.

Gupta added that all projects must reflect Kargil's cultural ethos and follow sustainable practices to protect the fragile ecosystem. He said tourism development must balance growth with environmental responsibility.

Officials briefed him on key projects in the town, including the completion of the first phase of the riverfront. The detailed project report for the second phase has already been prepared.