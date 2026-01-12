Ladakh LG pushes for knowledge-driven development in UT; assures support for IIM centre in Leh

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday called for greater academic engagement in the Union Territory, stressing the importance of knowledge-driven, sustainable, and locally tailored solutions for the region's unique geography and fragile ecosystem.

He assured full administrative support for establishing an IIM Jammu academic centre in Leh and said close collaboration between academia and administration forms a strong foundation for balanced and sustainable development.

Gupta was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the six-day international painting symposium at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here, underscoring the importance of integrating art, creativity and holistic learning within higher education to nurture future-ready, socially responsible leaders.

The symposium, being held from January 12 to 17 at the IIM Jammu campus, brings together 21 eminent painters from India and abroad, besides 25 emerging artists, and 90 art students, making it one of the largest collaborative artistic platforms hosted by an academic institution in the region.

The Lt Governor lauded IIM Jammu for its rapid evolution into a future-ready knowledge institution with world-class infrastructure, a vibrant academic ecosystem and a strong commitment to sustainability reflected in its green campus philosophy.

Gupta observed that true education must enrich not only the intellect but also the mind and soul, and platforms such as the international painting symposium help academic spaces emerge as centres of reflection, creativity and human connection.

He said the international participation of artists reinforces art as universal language that transcends borders and strengthens India's cultural connect and soft power globally.

The LG also appreciated IIM Jammu's sustained efforts to integrate visual arts into its academic ecosystem, noting that the symposium marked the fourth painting workshop hosted by the institute.

He said such continuity reflects a long-term commitment to cultural education rather than a one-time initiative, an approach adopted by very few institutions in the country.

Inviting greater academic engagement in Ladakh, the Lt Governor called for knowledge-driven, sustainable and locally contextualised solutions suited to the region’s unique geography and fragile ecosystem.

“Our administration will extend full cooperation for establishing an IIM Jammu academic centre in Leh,” he said.

Referring to the broader national context, he said the emergence of world-class educational institutions like IIM Jammu is a result of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a strong emphasis on nation-building through knowledge, innovation and human capital development.

Speaking on Ladakh’s development journey, he said since becoming a Union Territory in 2019, Ladakh’s annual budget has increased from around Rs 200 crore to nearly Rs 6,000 crore.

This expansion, he said, has enabled significant improvements in connectivity, education, healthcare, renewable energy and livelihood opportunities.

He also informed that Ladakh has received its first medical college, which will soon become fully functional, strengthening regional healthcare services and creating new opportunities for local youth. PTI TAS NB