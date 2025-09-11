Ladakh LG reaffirms focus on border villages' development

Thang (Nubra), Sep 11 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Thursday reiterated the government of India's commitment to the development and welfare of border villages, calling them "pillars of national strength and pride".

During his visit to Thang, India's northernmost village along the Line of Control (LoC), the Lieutenant Governor inspected the Zero Line and reviewed security preparedness with senior Army officials. He lauded the Indian Army's dedication to safeguarding the nation's frontiers.

"The Indian Army is guarding the nation's borders in such tough and challenging terrain and we acknowledge their unmatched courage, discipline and dedication in ensuring the safety and security of the people. Their commitment stands as a source of immense pride for the entire nation," he said.

Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta said, "Every border village is not the last village of the country but the first village of India. The government is committed to transforming them into vibrant centres of opportunity, development, and pride." Both the Army and villagers are pillars of national strength and pride, he said.

Emphasising government efforts, Gupta said special focus is being given to road connectivity, healthcare, education, communication and livelihood enhancement under flagship schemes like the Vibrant Villages Programme.

He also highlighted the potential of border tourism in promoting local culture and eco-tourism.

Addressing public gatherings at Turtuk and Bogdang, the Lt Governor assured continued efforts to improve health infrastructure, promote traditional sports and boost employment opportunities in border areas.

He stressed that the welfare of border communities remains a top priority of the Union Territory's administration.

Gupta lauded the world-class roads across Ladakh, extending all the way to its last border villages, meticulously maintained by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

He encouraged the people of the country to visit and experience these roads while enjoying the scenic beauty and unique culture of the border areas.

Gupta also visited Thoise Air Force Station and the Heritage Park at Tyakshi, paying homage to martyrs and inspecting the progress of the upcoming civil airport in Nubra. PTI AB KSS KSS