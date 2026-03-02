Ladakh LG reviews arrangements for exposition of sacred Buddha relics in UT

Leh/Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta on Monday reviewed preparations for the exposition of the sacred Buddha relics in the Union Territory and called for collective efforts to make the spiritually significant event a grand success.

Chairing a comprehensive preparatory meeting at Lok Niwas, the Lt Governor described the forthcoming exposition as a historic occasion for Ladakh and urged the people to extend wholehearted support and actively participate in the event.

Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said that the proposal to bring the sacred Buddha relics to Ladakh was approved by the Ministry of Culture following LG Gupta's application highlighting the region’s rich Buddhist heritage.

He said that the relics are expected to arrive in Leh on April 28–29, with a grand ceremonial reception planned on May 1.

The chief secretary said that the relics would be placed at Jivestal for public display for about 15 days, allowing devotees from across Ladakh to seek blessings.

A review meeting of the constituted coordination committee would be held shortly and assured that adequate arrangements, including transportation facilities, would be made to ensure maximum participation from all districts, Kundra added.

The Rinpoches of various monastries welcomed the initiative and offered suggestions such as strengthening security and crowd management, constituting task-oriented sub-committees, organising mass prayers and chanting by different Buddhist sects, ensuring multilingual information dissemination, screening films on Lord Buddha, and inviting ambassadors from Buddhist-majority countries and representatives of international Buddhist learning centres.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that the idea of the holy exposition was inspired by his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visit to view the sacred Piprahwa Buddha relics in New Delhi.

Given Ladakh’s deep-rooted Buddhist traditions, he said it was imperative to provide devotees an opportunity to seek blessings within the region.

With barely two months left for preparations, Gupta stressed the need for meticulous planning, seamless coordination and time-bound execution.

He directed the formation of dedicated sub-committees to oversee logistics, security, medical facilities, sanitation and volunteer management.

Emphasising the spiritual dimension of the event, the LG called for mass prayers, mantra chanting and an interfaith seminar to convey a message of peace, unity and harmony from Ladakh, particularly in the prevailing global situation.

He said the teachings of Lord Buddha should serve as a guiding light for the younger generation.

Noting that a large number of tourists are expected to visit Ladakh in May, Gupta directed the concerned departments to widely disseminate information about the sacred relics and their historical and spiritual significance.

He assured that the UT administration would work in close coordination with religious leaders and security agencies to ensure smooth crowd management and a safe and spiritually enriching experience for devotees.

The Lt Governor sought continued guidance and cooperation from the Rinpoches and appealed to the people of Ladakh, civil society organisations, youth groups and volunteers to work collectively to make the holy exposition a landmark spiritual event for the region.

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. These are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly connected to Buddha. PTI AB AB NB NB