Ladakh LG reviews progress of new airport terminal at Leh

Leh, Nov 24 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of the new terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport here and reviewed the pace of construction and integration of modern and sustainable technologies.

Gupta expressed satisfaction over the significant progress achieved and commended the project team for adopting cutting-edge green technologies, including a first-of-its-kind geothermal temperature-regulation system, extensive solar integration, and eco-sensitive architectural planning tailored to Ladakh’s climatic conditions.

The LG emphasised that the new terminal will not only enhance passenger capacity and air connectivity but will also serve as a gateway reflecting the distinct cultural identity of Ladakh.

He appreciated the efforts made to incorporate traditional Ladakhi motifs and design elements, ensuring that the terminal resonates with the region’s heritage while offering world-class travel amenities.

Gupta highlighted that the project aligns closely with Ladakh’s vision of becoming a carbon-neutral Union Territory, and said that the airport’s modern green features demonstrate his administration’s commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and high-quality public infrastructure.

Reviewing key components such as passenger facilities, safety systems, terminal layout, and airside works, the LG urged the officials to keep the momentum high and complete the project within the stipulated timeline to meet the growing travel demands of Ladakh.

Project Director, A Umashankar, briefed Gupta on the operational features of the new terminal, including aerobridges, automated systems, enhanced passenger circulation areas, and increased departure gates.

He reaffirmed that the terminal is targeted for completion by April-May next year.