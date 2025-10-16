Ladakh LG reviews security; urges people to stay vigilant against disruptive elements

Leh, Oct 16 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting here to assess the overall security scenario across the Union Territory, urging people to stay alert against disruptive elements.

He reiterated that the lifting of all curbs, including prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons, reflects the deep trust and confidence that citizens repose in the UT administration.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal, DIG CRPF P R Jambolkar, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Romil Singh Donk and police, CRPF and other civil and security officials, a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan said.

The spokesperson further informed that the LG was briefed on the prevailing situation, including the complete restoration of peace and normalcy. They apprised that schools, colleges, public institutions, and government offices are functioning smoothly, while all essential services and public transport are operating seamlessly.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that all restrictions, including Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), have been formally lifted on Wednesday.

LG Gupta commended the concerted efforts of the civil and police administration, security agencies, and the people of Ladakh for their exemplary role in maintaining peace, harmony, and stability in the Union Territory. He lauded the collective spirit and cooperation of the people of Ladakh and civil society organisations for their steadfast commitment to peace and social harmony.

Emphasising the administration's resolve to ensure a secure and people-centric governance framework, Gupta noted that sustained coordination among all agencies remains crucial to preserve the prevailing peace and ensure continued public convenience.

He also urged citizens to remain alert and united against elements attempting to disrupt Ladakh's stability and progress.

The LG reaffirmed the administration's commitment to the holistic development of Ladakh through inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance, aimed at ensuring a prosperous and secure future for all. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL