Ladakh LG's residence renamed ‘Lok Niwas’

Leh, Nov 30 (PTI) Ladakh's Raj Niwas, the official residence and office of Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, has been renamed ‘Lok Niwas’.

Gupta emphasised that the renaming of LG's residence strengthens direct engagement with citizens.

Terming it a landmark initiative towards inclusive and accessible governance, an official spokesperson said the step follows the Union Home Ministry's November 25 directions that all Raj Bhavans be renamed Lok Bhavan and Raj Niwas be renamed Lok Niwas across the country.

“A historic moment for Ladakh. Today, Raj Niwas has been officially renamed as Lok Niwas, symbolising our deep commitment to people-centric governance and inclusive development,” the LG office said in a post on X.

The post was accompanied by a photograph of the LG standing beside the newly installed nameplate bearing the changed name at the main entrance.

Gupta unveiled the new nameplate at the main entrance, symbolising the administration’s deep commitment to people-centric governance and inclusive development, the spokesperson said.

He emphasised that this renaming strengthens direct engagement with citizens, making governance more transparent, responsive, and rooted in the aspirations of Ladakh’s diverse communities.

“The initiative aligns with the broader vision of empowering local voices, streamlining administrative processes, and ensuring equitable development across remote and urban areas alike. Lok Niwas will continue to serve as the nerve centre for policy formulation and public interactions, now with renewed emphasis on accessibility for all sections of society,” he said.

Gupta said this symbolic yet significant change reinforces the UT Administration's resolve to build a participatory governance model that prioritises the welfare, cultural preservation, and economic upliftment of Ladakh's residents, paving the way for a Viksit Ladakh.