Ladakh lieutenant governor’s residence renamed ‘Lok Niwas’

Leh, Nov 30 (PTI) Ladakh's Raj Niwas, the official residence and office of the lieutenant governor, has been renamed ‘Lok Niwas’.

“A historic moment for Ladakh. Today, Raj Niwas has been officially renamed as Lok Niwas, symbolising our deep commitment to people-centric governance and inclusive development,” Office of the Lt Governor posted on X.

The post was accompanied by a photograph of Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta standing beside the newly installed nameplate bearing the changed name at the main entrance.

Officials said the renaming reflects the administration’s resolve to strengthen direct engagement with citizens and make governance more accessible.

The new name, Lok Niwas, underscores Lt Governor Gupta’s focus on transparency, accountability and inclusive development across Ladakh, aligning the institution more closely with public aspirations, they said. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK