Ladakh mob violence fueled by Wangchuk’s provocative statements: Govt

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday alleged that the mob violence in Ladakh was guided by the "provocative statements" of activist Sonam Wangchuk, and certain "politically motivated" individuals were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said barring a few unfortunate incidents that happened early on Wednesday, the situation was brought under control by 4 PM and asked everyone not to circulate old and provocative videos in the media and social media.

"The Government stands committed to the aspiration of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards," the statement said.

The home ministry said the hunger strike was started by Sonam Wangchuk on September 10, pressing the demand for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth schedule and statehood.

"It is well known that the Government of India has been actively engaged with the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance. Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High Powered Committee as well as sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders," the statement said.

The home ministry said the process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results by increasing reservations for the Ladakh Scheduled Tribe from 45 per cent to 84 per cent, providing 1/3 women's reservations in the councils and declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages.

With this, the process for the recruitment of 1,800 posts was also commenced.

"However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under HPC and have been trying to sabotage the dialogue process," the statement said.

The next meeting of the High Powered Committee has been scheduled on October 6th, while meetings are also planned on 25th and 26th September with the leaders from Ladakh.

The home ministry said the demands on which Wangchuk was on hunger strike are an integral part of the discussion in HPC.

In spite of many leaders urging him to call off the hunger strike, he continued with it while "misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal".

"On 24th September, at around 11.30 AM, a mob motivated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as the Government office of the CEC Leh. They also put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched the police vehicle," the statement said The "unruly mob" attacked the police personnel in which more than "30 police/CRPF personnel were injured", it said.

The home ministry said the mob continued to destroy public property and attack the police personnel, and in self-defence, the police had to resort to firing in which, unfortunately, some casualties were reported.

"It is clear that the mob was guided by Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these developments, he called of his hunger strike," it said.