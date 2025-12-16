Ladakh: Old grenade found in Kargil, defused

Drass/Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Security forces found an old hand-grenade and safely defused it in the Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said.

An old hand-grenade was found near a river in the Pandras village in Drass near the exact site of Monday’s oil tanker accident during a joint operation, they said. A joint team of the Army and police personnel safely defused the explosive.

An oil tanker skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled into the river at Pandras on Monday, with the driver suffering minor injuries. PTI COR/AB MNK MNK