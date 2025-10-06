Ladakh peaceful, says LG office; LAB calls it illusion, slams 'continuing' arrests

Leh, Oct 6 (PTI) Ladakh remains peaceful with schools, offices and markets reopened, the Union Territory administration asserted on Monday, even as Leh Apex Body (LAB) claimed that the situation is far from normal and demanded the immediate lifting of all curbs and the release of detainees to restore the confidence of people.

"Normalcy cannot return through intimidation.... What appears normal on the surface is just an illusion," LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said at a press conference and alleged that "mass arrests" were continuing.

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory on Monday. Leh was rocked by widespread violence on September 24 during an agitation spearheaded by LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) for statehood and extension of Sixth schedule safeguards that left four persons dead and scores of others injured, prompting imposition of curfew and suspension of mobile internet service.

While the curfew was gradually lifted since the beginning of this month and schools up to class 8 started functioning from October 3, prohibitory orders banning assembly of five or more persons together remain in force, internet mobile services remain suspended along with work in the rest of the educational institutions.

“Lt Governor today (Monday) chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Ladakh. The UT remains peaceful, with schools, offices, and markets reopened,” the LG office said in a post on X on Monday.

Gupta, who has been chairing the security review meetings on a daily basis since the September 24 violence, asked officials to remain vigilant and focus on peace and development.

Addressing the press conference, LAB co-chairman Dorjay said the situation in the violence-hit town is far from normal.

“Nothing is normal as the internet continues to remain suspended and mass arrests are also going on,” Dorjay, flanked by other members of the LAB, alleged.

He said the government should immediately lift all restrictions, release all those detained and restore mobile internet services to restore the confidence of the people. “Such measures are imperative to bring Ladakh back to normal.” Dorjay accused the government of harassing numberdars (village heads) who had earlier informed the people about the LAB-led hunger strike from September 10 to September 24 in support of its demands, including statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“They (numberdars) are an important part of our culture and are being harassed without any justification. We condemn such action and consider it an attack on our culture,” he said, asking the administration to desist from such actions.

He said the detention of community leaders will not help restore peace, urging the administration to release all detained persons.

“Normalcy cannot return through intimidation. The questioning of numberdars is unjust. They did not instigate protests but only performed their duty of communicating with villagers,” he said.

The LAB reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing peaceful struggle in support of its demands.

On Sunday, the Lt Governor said his administration is fully committed to restoring complete normalcy and easing public convenience at the earliest.

Blaming vested interests for the September 24 violence, Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal had on Saturday said the government stands committed to meet the aspirations of the people of Ladakh and would be keen to start the dialogue process soon.

Kotwal said that the government has always desired an open and constructive dialogue and has never shied away from meeting, standing committed to addressing the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

The statement came after LAB and KDA decided to stay away from the scheduled meeting with the Centre on October 6 until a judicial probe is ordered into the death of four persons and all those detained, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, are released.

The chief secretary had said 30 of the 70 youth, who were detained following the September 24 violent clashes, have been released, and the rest are in judicial custody and would be released as per court orders.

"We will ensure that youngsters are not put to any hardship and no misguided innocent person is implicated," he stressed.