Ladakh sets national benchmark in time-bound, transparent recruitment: LG

Leh, Dec 29 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday said the time-bound and transparent recruitment process conducted by the Union Territory administration has set a national benchmark.

He said the declaration of examination marks within 48 hours of the test reflected administrative efficiency and strong institutional systems.

Gupta handed over selection letters to provisionally selected candidates who appeared in the recent matriculation level exams conducted by the Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board (LSSSSB) at the District Panchayat Resource Centre in Leh.

He also launched the Online Ladakh Domicile Certificate Portal, a significant milestone in advancing digital governance and youth empowerment in the Union Territory.

“The achievement sets a national benchmark and reflects that even remote and border regions like Ladakh can effectively adopt best-in-class administrative practices through strong institutional systems and clear intent,” the Lt Governor said.

He said government service is a responsibility towards the people and not merely an employment opportunity, and asked the newly selected candidates to uphold the highest standards of integrity, discipline and professionalism.

Gupta emphasised the importance of a citizen-first approach in public service and expressed confidence that the new appointees would contribute meaningfully to good governance, administrative efficiency and nation building in Ladakh.

Highlighting the performance of the Ladakh Subordinate Services Staff Selection Board, he said the Board, constituted in 2024, was established with the objective of creating a robust, transparent and credible recruitment system.

He noted with satisfaction that the Board successfully completed its first recruitment process in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner, from the issuance of advertisements to the conduct of examinations, declaration of results and final selection.

Referring to the launch of the online Ladakh Domicile Certificate Portal, Gupta said the initiative will simplify procedures, reduce delays and eliminate unnecessary visits to government offices.

He said the portal will enhance transparency, efficiency and trust between the administration and citizens, and will be particularly beneficial for Ladakh, given its challenging geographical conditions.

The Lt Governor highlighted unprecedented development witnessed in Ladakh since becoming a Union Territory in 2019, with remarkable progress in empowering youth, farmers, and women.

He emphasised that supportive infrastructure, policies, and schemes have been implemented to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment, unlocking immense potential in tourism, renewable energy, handicrafts, and public administration.

Calling upon the youth to play a pivotal role in achieving the national goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor said young people are the greatest strength of the nation.

Secretary, LSSSSB, Zahida Bano, said the Board had advertised 377 posts, out of which 99 were matriculation level posts. PTI TAS TAS NB NB