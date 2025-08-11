Ladakh sports policy being drafted to reward deserving sportspersons, coaches: LG

Leh, Aug 11 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday said his administration is drafting a sports policy to reward deserving sportspersons in the Union Territory.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 7-a-side League Tournament organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) under the theme 'Ladakh Says No to Drugs' at the Astro-turf Football Stadium in Spituk here.

Noting that sportspersons are rewarded in neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab, the Lt Governor said his administration is in the process of framing a Ladakh sports policy to recognise and reward players who bring laurels to the region by winning medals in international and national-level tournaments.

"We must recognise the sportspersons and encourage them to embrace sports for the success of the drug-free Ladakh campaign. Coaches, who are builders of young athletes and play a crucial role in their development beyond just athletic skills, should also be rewarded for their services," he said.

Gupta lauded the transformative impact of the Khelo India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a landmark step in harnessing the potential of the nation's youth through sports.

He emphasised that such initiatives go a long way in channelising the energy of the youth in a positive direction, promoting fitness, discipline and teamwork.

Highlighting adverse weather conditions that has helped Ladakh become the hub of ice hockey in the country and one of the most popular sports among the Ladakhi youth, the Lt Governor promised that the Ladakh administration would provide all necessary facilities such as equipment in different disciplines if the Ladakhi youth come forward and work hard on their sports skills to compete against the best at national and international level.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting at his secretariat, the Lt Governor directed promotion of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) through training in business models, product packaging and marketing, along with showcasing products at platforms like airports to help rural women become 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Gupta stressed saturation of central schemes, ensuring no beneficiary is left out, and directed surveys to identify disabled children for targeted benefits. He directed the concerned department officials to conduct a survey to identify disabled children in Ladakh so that all central government schemes could be provided to them.

He advised counselling for those opting for consanguineous marriages due to genetic risks.

Addressing another meeting, the Lt Governor stressed the need to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of central government welfare schemes, particularly the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

He called for maximum registration under the ABDM to build a robust digital health ecosystem in the Union Territory.