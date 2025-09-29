Ladakh violence: Sedition case against Sonam Wangchuk highly objectionable, says Digvijaya

Bhopal, Sep 29 (PTI) Slapping a sedition case against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been arrested following widespread violence in Ladakh on September 24, was "highly objectionable," Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh said on Monday.

The violence, during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, led to the deaths of four persons, and injuries to 80 others, including 40 police personnel.

"Running a sedition case against Sonam Wangchuk Ji is highly objectionable. We condemn this. The entire Congress Party stands with Sonam Wangchuk Ji," Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, said in a post on X in Hindi.

Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act on September 26 and is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.