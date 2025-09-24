Ladakh violent protests: Congress councillor accused of instigating mob

New Delhi: In a major escalation of political tensions following violent protests in Leh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have accused Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag of leading a mob that set the party's local office ablaze and instigated clashes with security forces.

The allegations, backed by viral images and videos circulating on social media, have ignited a fierce partisan row, with BJP figures claiming the violence was "Congress-sponsored" and part of a broader strategy to incite unrest in the strategically sensitive region.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and MP Nishikant Dubey were among the first to name Tsepag, a councillor from Leh's Upper Leh Ward, as the alleged ringleader.

"This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward. He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council," Malviya stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward.



He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council.



Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been… pic.twitter.com/o2WHdcCIuC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 24, 2025

Dubey echoed the sentiment, tweeting in Hindi: "The leader of this is your GEN Z, Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, who is an elected ward member from the Congress party. Stop challenging BJP workers."

Other BJP supporters amplified the claims, questioning if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "planning to start a civil war from Ladakh" and suggesting links to external influences.

The accusations stem from Wednesday's unrest, which saw protesters torch the BJP office, set vehicles on fire, and clash with police amid demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh.

The violence erupted after two elderly hunger strikers were hospitalised, prompting a shutdown in Leh and a march that turned chaotic.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his 15-day hunger strike amid the turmoil, condemned the violence in a video message on X: "VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH. My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause."

VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH

My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.#LadakhAnshanpic.twitter.com/CzTNHoUkoC — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 24, 2025

He urged protesters to cease actions that could harm their long-standing agitation. As per reports, a case has been registered against Tsepag for allegedly instigating the mob.

The Congress party has yet to respond officially, but the timing is notable given the upcoming Leh Hill Council elections next month.

The party recently distanced itself from the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB), the group leading the protests, to keep the delegation non-political.

The LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been agitating for four years, seeking safeguards for Ladakh's tribal population, including land rights and cultural autonomy under the Sixth Schedule. Fresh talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs are scheduled for October 6, following a government invitation on September 20.

Critics within the BJP have linked the incident to broader political manoeuvring, with some alleging Congress involvement in stoking divisions ahead of elections.

Ladakh's proximity to the India-China border, marked by ongoing sensitivities since the 2020 Galwan clash, has amplified concerns over the unrest.