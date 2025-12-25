Ladakh witnessed significant transformation since becoming UT in 2019: L-G Gupta

Kargil/Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday said Ladakh has witnessed a significant transformation since becoming a Union territory in 2019, marked by accelerated development and a stronger focus on public welfare.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to equitable and inclusive growth, Gupta said it has laid special focus on the far-flung, remote and border areas of Ladakh.

“Ladakh has witnessed a significant transformation since it became a Union territory in 2019, with accelerated development initiatives and enhanced focus on public welfare,” Gupta said in his address at a public grievance redressal camp at Shakar-Chiktan in Kargil district.

Recalling the contributions of the people of Kargil, particularly those living in the border areas, Gupta said they have always stood with the nation during challenging times, and their courage and patriotism remain a source of inspiration.

“Development should not remain confined to the urban centres but reach the most inaccessible regions so that every citizen benefits from progress for an improved quality of life,” Gupta said.

Interacting with people from 16 villages in the sub-division, Gupta underlined the importance of direct engagement between the administration and the public, saying such interactions help in understanding the ground realities and strengthening people’s trust.

Assuring timely redressal of their grievances, Gupta said the issues raised would be examined carefully, and necessary directions would be issued to the concerned departments.

Highlighting the initiatives in the health sector, the L-G said he recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art 3 Tesla MRI facility at the district hospital in Kargil, which will considerably strengthen advanced diagnostic services in the region.

Lauding Narendra Modi for giving top priority to the holistic development of Ladakh, Gupta said the prime minister’s visionary leadership has ensured rapid development in the remote and difficult areas despite geographical challenges.

Sustained improvements in roads, healthcare, education, power supply, internet connectivity and administrative services are significantly enhancing the quality of life of the people, he said.

“Initiatives related to transparent governance, digital services, rural development, skill development and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj institutions are also being implemented at a fast pace,” he added.

Emphasising the role of the youth, the L-G said education, skill development and employment opportunities for young people remain a key priority, so that they can actively contribute to Ladakh’s development while staying in the region.

Assuring the residents of Shakar-Chiktan, Gupta said region-specific demands, including better access to postal and banking services, improved BSNL connectivity and strengthening of basic civic amenities, would be addressed on a priority basis. PTI AB ARI