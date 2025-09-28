Ladakh's people, culture, traditions under attack by BJP-RSS: Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Ladakh's people, culture, and traditions were under attack by the BJP and RSS, as he batted for inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

His remarks came in the wake of last week's violence in Leh in which four people were killed in firing by the security forces and scores of others were injured. Fifty people have since been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main voice behind the demand for statehood for Ladakh, has been detained under the National Security Act and lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Ladakh's amazing people, culture, and traditions are under attack by the BJP and RSS." "Ladakhis asked for a voice. The BJP responded by killing 4 young men and jailing Sonam Wangchuk. Stop the killing. Stop the violence. Stop the intimidation," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Give Ladakh a voice. Give them the 6th Schedule," he added.

Curfew remained in force in violence-hit Leh for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta set to hold a security review meeting to take a call on the relaxation in the restrictions, officials said.

A violent confrontation between protesters and security forces took place on Wednesday during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the issue for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

On Saturday, curfew was relaxed in Leh for four hours. PTI ASK VN VN