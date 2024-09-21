Laddu adulteration: Complaint lodged against former AP CM Jagan, others in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) A complaint was lodged here against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others accusing them of "malicious acts of defiling" the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and for hurting Hindu religious sentiments following allegations of adulteration of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam'.

Advocate K Karuna Sagar, who filed the complaint in Saidabad Police Station, citing a lab report, said he was shocked to see it.

He requested the police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against Jagan Mohan Reddy and others for allegedly undermining the sanctity of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and for hurting the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus under sections 298 and 299 of IPC.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on the hills of Tirumala, on Friday revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu two days ago.

Citing a lab report on Friday, the TTD stated that there was presence of 'lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee.

With the fingers of accusation being pointed at the previous YSRCP regime over the issue, Jagan Mohan Reddy described the matter as "diversion politics," and slammed it as a "concocted story." The advocate in the complaint claimed the 'laddu prasadam' is offered to Sri Venkateswara Swamy of Tirumala before being distributed to devotees and using "low-quality ghee mixed with animal fat defiles and insults" the sanctity of the sacred Tirumala temple.

Asked about the complaint, a police official said they are obtaining a legal opinion on it as the issue happened in Andhra Pradesh. Based on the legal opinion, they will proceed further.