Laddu row: 2022 CFTRI report mentioned adulteration, not animal fats, says YSRCP's Subba Reddy

Amaravati/New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Facing the heat from the ruling TDP on the Tirupati Laddu adulteration row, YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy on Thursday said the CFTRI report in 2022 did not mention animal fat adulteration in the ghee used to make the consecrated sweet but purportedly observed that ghee was being adulterated.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, accompanied by other YSRCP MPs, said they saw that Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) report now, but rejected the TDP-led NDA government's allegation that he had suppressed it.

"If it was suppressed then why would I even write to CFTRI to test the samples in the first place," Subba Reddy asked.

"CFTRI report did not mention the presence of animal fat but purportedly gave a report noting that adulteration was happening which we are seeing now," he said, adding that he had acted on an anonymous complaint and endorsed it to CFTRI back then.

He further said officials should answer what action they took over the CFTRI report.

Further, he observed that tender norms were relaxed during the erstwhile TDP government between 2014 and 2019, hinting that this came to light when the then new YSRCP government which had come to power in 2019 had contemplated on what to do as ghee supplies were not sufficient.

For this purpose, he said an expert committee was appointed in 2017.

Subba Reddy alluded to officials informing that for receiving full supplies, wider scope and competitive bidding the tender conditions were relaxed.

Criticising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly propagating false propaganda over the Tirupati laddu prasadam, Subba Reddy claimed the Supreme Court appointed CBI-led SIT had "clearly stated in its chargesheet that no animal fat was found in the ghee used to prepare the consecrated sweet".

Claiming that no irregularities were committed during his tenure as the TTD chairman, the YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP emphasised that he was ready to take an oath before Lord Venkateswara Swamy or undergo any truth verification test.

Reminding that he had personally approached the apex court seeking a CBI probe in the animal fat allegations, Subba Reddy underscored that the Supreme Court had advised leaders not to make "irresponsible" statements as the matter was connected to the sentiments of devotees.

He alleged that despite the SIT report "clearing the issue, the state government was continuing to spread false claims and erecting hoardings to blame YSRCP".

He termed the move to appoint another inquiry committee as a political conspiracy to target the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led opposition party. PTI STH GDK SA