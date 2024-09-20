Laddu row becomes bitter: TTD backs Naidu's claim of animal fat, Jagan dubs claims 'atrocious'

Amaravati, Sep 20 (PTI) The Tirupati Laddu row intensified on Friday with the TTD, which is managing the super-rich temple, backing Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu's claim that the famous 'prasadam' had animal fat and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dubbing the accusations as "atrocious".

The Centre too weighed in, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda seeking a report on the matter from the Andhra Pradesh government and promising suitable action after examining it. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into the allegations.

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati, a day after the TDP circulated a lab report to back Naidu's claim that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP government, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat, 'Lard' (pig fat) and other impurities and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.

Now, the legal process will start, he said and noted that the suppliers took advantage of a lack of an in-house testing facility.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Addressing a public meeting in Prakasam district, Naidu alleged the previous regime bought inferior quality ghee at cheaper prices affecting the quality of Laddu and damaged the sacredness of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

"Today we have changed the ghee supplier. We started purchasing Nandini brand ghee from Karnataka. People are saying their sentiments were hurt (following allegations of adulterated ghee and presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddus). When the sentiments were hurt, should I spare them (culprits) when unpardonable mistakes were committed," Naidu asked, asserting people have faith in their respective religions.

With the fingers of accusation being pointed at the previous regime over the issue, former CM and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy described the matter as "diversion politics," and slammed it as a "concocted story." TTD EO Rao said, "all the four reports of samples gave similar results. So we immediately stopped (receiving) the supplies. And the blacklisting of the contractor was initiated and the procedure to impose penalties would also be initiated. Now, the legal process will start," "Now the reason for the lack of quality is not having an in-house lab, sending the samples to outside labs for testing and unviable rates," he said.

He highlighted that the suppliers took advantage of these deficiencies, who supplied ghee between Rs 320 and Rs 411 and called this price band as unviable for supplying pure cow ghee.

According to a Gujarat-based lab's report, the ghee samples sent to it by the TTD have the presence of "beef tallow", 'lard' and 'Fish Oil.' "Even after warning, four ghee tankers sent by AR Foods were prima facie found to be of substandard quality. The S-value analysis carried out on the sample sent to the reputed NDDB CALF, Anand (lab), fell outside the standard limits, suggesting the presence of foreign fats such as soya bean, sunflower, palm kernel fat or even lard and beef tallow," said Rao.

Further, he noted that these samples also indicated the presence of vegetable oil contamination.

However, the EO vowed that the temple body will ensure the sanctity of the most sought after laddu will be restored by using pure ghee.

CM Naidu had earlier expressed concern over the quality of ghee as well as Laddu and highlighted complaints of the presence of animal fat in the sweet, Rao said.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu, chief of the ruling TDP, claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the popular sweet, known for its unique taste.

Responding to the allegations, Reddy said the adulteration issue was taken up to divert the public attention from the state government's 100 days of rule.

Naidu is such a person who will use God also for political gains.

"This is diversion politics. On the one hand, people are expressing their anger at Chandrababu Naidu's 100 days' rule. They are demanding what happened to their "Super six" (poll promises). Under these circumstances, in order to divert the public attention, this concocted story," he lambasted.

"Is it fair to play with the sentiments of crores of devotees across the world", Reddy asked CM Naidu.

All samples, tests and results mentioned in lab test reports as evidence occurred under the NDA government, he asserted.

Further, he said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud over Naidu's alleged undermining conduct towards the Tirumala deity.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy, a company that supplied ghee to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, said their product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality.

The Dindigul based firm said only during June and July did it supply ghee to the Tirumala temple. Even when it was supplied, it was sent along with duly accredited lab reports.

Former chief priest of Lord Venkateswara temple, Ramana Deekshitulu expressed anguish over reports of adulteration in the ingredients used for making the sacred 'laddu prasadam.' He claimed he had taken the quality-related deficiencies to the notice of the Executive Officer and TTD Board chairman but in vain. He urged CM Naidu to take corrective measures to address the situation.