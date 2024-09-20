Laddu row gets bigger; TTD says samples had animal fat, Jagan slams CM for 'diversion politics,'

Amaravati, Sep 20 (PTI) As the Tirupati Laddu row snowballed into a major national controversy, the temple body managing the super-rich shrine on Friday revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu two days ago.

With the fingers of accusation being pointed at his led previous regime over the issue, former CM and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the matter as "diversion politics," and slammed it as a "concocted story." The Centre too weighed in, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda seeking a report on the matter from Andhra Pradesh government and promising suitable action after examining it.

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into the allegations.

On Friday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, asserted there was presence of 'Lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee, citing a lab report.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.

A lab value indicated the sample was adulterated with lard also, Rao said while addressing a press conference in Tirupati.

"All the four reports of samples gave similar results. So we immediately stopped (receiving) the supplies. And the blacklisting of the contractor was initiated and the procedure to impose penalties would also be initiated. Now, the legal process will start," he said.

The EO highlighted that the suppliers took advantage of a lack of in-house testing facility.

The TTD administers the popular hill shrine that attracts lakhs of devotees throughout the year.

CM Naidu had earlier expressed concern over the quality of ghee as well as Laddu and highlighted complaints of the presence of animal fat in the sweet, Rao said.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu, chief of the ruling TDP, claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making the popular sweet, known for its unique taste.

According to a Gujarat-based lab report, the ghee samples sent to it by the TTD has the presence of "beef tallow", 'lard' and 'Fish Oil.' Responding to the allegations, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the adulteration issue was taken up to divert the public attention from the state government's 100 days of rule.

Addressing a press conference, he said Naidu is such a person who will use God also for political gains.

"This is diversion politics. On the one hand, people are expressing their anger at Chandrababu Naidu's 100 days' rule. They are demanding what happened to their "Super six" (poll promises). Under these circumstances, in order to divert the public attention, this concocted story," he lambasted.

"Is it fair to play with the sentiments of crores of devotees across the world", Reddy asked CM Naidu.

All samples, tests and results mentioned in lab test reports as evidence occurred under the NDA government, he asserted.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy, a company that supplied ghee to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, said their product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality.

The Dindigul based firm's spokespersons told reporters that only during the months of June and July did they supply ghee to the Tirumala temple.

Even when ghee was supplied to Tirupati temple, it was sent along with duly accredited lab reports.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested Naidu to take necessary measures to alleviate concerns among the public about Tirupati laddu.

Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, in a social media post said he was deeply disturbed by the alleged findings of animal fat mixed in Tirupati temple 'prasadam' (consecrated food), and called for the creation of a national level body to look into the issues pertaining to temples.

Meanwhile, the former chief priest of Lord Venkateswara temple, Ramana Deekshitulu expressed anguish over reports of adulteration in the ingredients used for making the sacred 'laddu prasadam.' He claimed he had taken the quality-related deficiencies to the notice of the Executive Officer and TTD Board chairman but in vain.

He urged Chief Minister Naidu to take corrective measures to address the situation.

The Congress said if claims of "desecration" of the Tirupati laddu are right, a full-fledged enquiry must identify the guilty, but if they are wrong or motivated, millions of Tirupati devotees will not forgive those playing with their faith.

In a post on X, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "If the claims of desecration of the Tirupati Laddus are right, of course a full fledged enquiry must identify the guilty and strictest possible punishment must be meted out BUT, if the claims are wrong or motivated then, millions of devotees of Tirupati will not forgive those playing with their faith." "Until then, it suits the BJP to allow polarising conspiracy theories to fly thick in the air in election season," he said.