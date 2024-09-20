Laddu row: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar writes to Andhra CM, seeks probe

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said a thorough investigation should be conducted into the allegations, including using adulterated ghee in making the sacred 'laddu prasadam', corruption and attempts to promote other religions at Tirupati Balaji temple.

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Kumar, who is MoS Home, said the reports of using animal fat in making the 'laddu prasadam' severely hurt the sentiments of devotees of Lord Venkateswara and Hindus all over the world.

Noting that using animal fat in 'laddus' is meanness, Kumar said he would construe that a major conspiracy to attack 'Hindu Dharma' had been made if the animal fat was indeed used.

The conspiracy was to dilute the confidence of crores of devotees in TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam) and to reduce the significance of the 'laddu', he said.

Kumar also highlighted the allegations of those belonging to other faiths being handed over the reins of TTD and also such persons getting jobs in Devasthanam.

He felt that a CBI probe would bring out the facts as the role of highly-paced persons needs to be established. The probe has to be conducted in other states as well. However, it is for the state government to take a final decision on the matter, he said.

The responsibility of safeguarding the sentiments of all Hindus lies with the state government, he said.

Kumar urged that a thorough probe be ordered immediately and tough measures be taken to ensure that those who are guilty are punished.

He also requested Naidu to make tough laws to ensure that attempts to promote other faiths do not take place in Tirumala hills. PTI SJR SJR KH