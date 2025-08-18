'Ladies Sangeet': Director Purva Naresh to explore traditions, gender roles in musical dramedy

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Theatre writer director Purva Naresh will stage a humorous exploration of tradition, gender roles, and changing family dynamics in a contemporary society through musical dramedy "Ladies Sangeet" at Apparel House in Gurugram on August 30.

Presented by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) and produced by Aarambh Mumbai, the play is set against the backdrop of a North Indian wedding and the titular ladies' sangeet What begins as a joyful reunion of generations at a north Indian wedding slowly reveals itself to be a space of unburdening, healing, and unexpected rebellion. Through sharp humour, evocative music, and compelling performances, the play invites the audience to react on gender roles, familial expectations, and the unseen threads that bind women across time.

Speaking about the role of music in the production, Naresh said that the songs at times replace dialogues to carry the narrative forward.

“The music of 'Ladies Sangeet' is not just song-breaks in the narrative...Sometimes they punctuate and underline the discourse on the male gaze that is steeped into everything we do, enjoy and absorb. Each music piece comes in as a humorous reminder of our celebration of misogyny and patriarchy in small and big ways, but the beauty is once we see it for what it is.....we can still enjoy it while being more aware," she said in a statement.

With music by Shubha Mudgal, Harpreet, Anadi Nagar, and Nishant Aggarwal, the play features theatre veterans such as Joy Sengupta, Nivedita Bhargava, Rajashree Sawant, and Siddhant Karnick in central roles.

The play by Aarambh Mumbai is part of a repertoire of original works known "for their musicality, sharp social critique, and accessible storytelling".

Aditi Jaitly, senior curator performing art at KNMA said that the show marks a new chapter for the museum in the performing arts space.

"As our new museum takes shape on NH8, we hope to nourish the growing appetite for cultural performances in new directions. With new performance spaces emerging across the National Capital Region, we are excited to be part of an evolving landscape and are committed to reflect diverse artistic voices and offer meaningful and joyful encounters with the arts," Jaitly said.