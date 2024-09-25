Ladki Bahin a ‘jugaad’ to get women’s votes, says BJP MLA

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Amid efforts by the ruling Mahayuti to project the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ a big achievement ahead of the Maharashtra polls, a BJP MLA has called it a “jugaad” (ploy) to garner women’s votes.

The Congress latched onto the remark by Tekchand Sawarkar, who represents the Kamthi assembly seat in Nagpur district, saying it exposes the real intent of the Eknath Shinde-led government behind launching the flagship scheme.

Addressing a public gathering in his constituency on Tuesday, Sawarkar said, “We came up with this jugaad (ploy) of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to ensure women vote for the BJP. Tell me honestly, why else would we do it? Because during polls, my dear sisters will vote for the BJP.” Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-65 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh. The scheme is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 46,000 crore annually.

Sawarkar then pointed to others on the stage and said, “These people may have misled you (about this scheme) but I am the one who speaks honestly about it... We are BJP workers and our only 'swarth' (motive) is to get votes.” Congress MLA and leader of opposition in assembly Vijay Wadettiwar shared a clip of Sawarkar’s speech on X to target the BJP, which leads the ruling coalition Mahayuti, also comprising the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar.

“Finally, the Mahayuti government’s trick has been exposed. This BJP MLA has admitted that the Mahayuti leaders have been lying. The Ladki Bahin scheme is not designed to benefit women but to gain votes. This jugaad has been launched as Mahayuti is facing a drought of votes.” Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November or December. PTI ND NR