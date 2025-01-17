Ladki Bahin beneficiaries apply to opt of scheme in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) A few women beneficiaries have filed applications to opt out of the Maharashtra government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official on Friday.

The women and child development department has received 10 to 12 applications in which beneficiaries have said they don't wish to receive the allowance, he said.

The Ladki Bahin scheme, launched before the 2024 state assembly election, provides eligible women from financially disadvantaged sections a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. Maharashtra has over 2.43 crore beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, costing the state exchequer approximately Rs 3,700 crore per month.

"We have received 10 to 12 applications from beneficiaries who wish to opt out of the scheme. We have been receiving such applications for the last eight days. The women have claimed they were eligible for the scheme earlier but don't want to receive the allowance now. We will act as per the application and stop their allowance," the official told reporters.

Earlier this month, state Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said beneficiaries under the scheme will be scrutinised to address complaints regarding the bogus beneficiaries.

The official, however, said they have not received any communication from the government about the verifying forms of the beneficiaries. PTI AW ARU