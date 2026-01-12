Ladki Bahin dole amid civic polls: Cong calls Mahayuti leaders vote-seeking 'selfish brothers'

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra Congress on Monday slammed the Mahayuti government over the disbursement of aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana ahead of civic polls and said ruling party leaders were "selfish brothers" who expect votes as return gifts from the women beneficiaries.

The Ladki Bahin (Beloved Sister) Yojana aid was not disbursed for two months by the Devendra Fadnavis government, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant pointed out.

"These selfish brothers have no emotion. They stopped the instalment for two months and have disbursed the amount during the election campaign. They seek something in return. The sisters should show these selfish brothers their place as they expect return gift in form of votes," Sawant claimed.

The instalment is paid from taxpayers' money and it is not the private property of those in power, Sawant added.

When the Congress criticises (such developments), the ruling alliance alleges the party is against the scheme, Sawant pointed out.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship scheme of the state government under which eligible women beneficiaries get a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. The scheme is widely credited with helping the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, secure victory in the 2024 assembly elections.

"The Congress has objected and written to the SEC (State Election Commission) but we don't expect any action. During the municipal council polls, parties in the Mahayuti accused each other of giving money for votes and even circulated videos but the SEC, which is the B Team of the BJP, did not act," Sawant alleged.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Saturday wrote to the SEC, urging it to direct the government to release the December 2025 and January instalments of the Ladki Bahin Yojana only after municipal corporation elections are over, so that more than one crore women beneficiaries of the scheme do not get influenced.

Opposition parties have been alleging that the timing of the proposed disbursal amounted to an inducement to women voters ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations scheduled on January 15.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier hit back at the Congress and other opposition parties claiming ongoing schemes don't attract model code of conduct provisions.

Answering a question about Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai allegedly getting threats over his remark that Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city but an international city, Sawant said the Congress does not agree with Annamalai but also does not agree with statements that provoke violence.

"The Congress stands for vikas (progress) and not vivaad (disputes)," Sawant asserted.