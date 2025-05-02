Ladki Bahin programme will never be scrapped: Shinde

Thane, May 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government’s flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme for women will never be scrapped, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said.

Eligible women receive Rs 1,500 a month under the Ladki Bahin scheme, which is believed to have contributed to the ruling Mahayuti script a stunning victory in last year’s assembly polls.

Shinde was speaking here on Thursday after several office-bearers and workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) from Navi Mumbai joined his Shiv Sena. The group was led by Sena (UBT) functionary Ratan Mandvi.

“People are joining the Sena because they want development,” said Shinde.

Addressing concerns over welfare schemes, Shinde said, “The Ladki Bahin programme will never be stopped.” He accused the opposition of spreading rumours and urged citizens not to believe in misinformation.

The Shiv Sena chief promised full implementation of his party’s poll manifesto. “We will not give excuses like printing mistakes. Whatever I assure will happen, and whatever is not possible will not happen,” he said. PTI COR NR