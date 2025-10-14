Ladki Bahin scheme: e-KYC deadline extended for women in flood-hit areas, says minister

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare has said the November deadline for completing e-KYC for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme will be extended by 15 days for women residing in the flood-affected regions.

Significant improvements were being made to the e-KYC server system under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' to ensure smoother and faster processing for beneficiaries, the women and child development minister told reporters here on Monday evening.

Under the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women receive Rs 1,500 every month.

Tatkare said the government has prioritised resolving the technical issues faced during e-KYC verification, which had slowed down the process in some areas.

"Every day, e-KYC verification of around four to five lakh women is being completed. So far, more than 1.10 crore women have successfully finished the process, covering nearly 90 per cent of the total applicants," she said.

The administration is committed to ensuring that no eligible woman is left out due to technical or logistical hurdles, the minister said.

Highlighting the outreach in flood-affected areas, Tatkare said, "Women in those regions will get an additional 15 days to complete their e-KYC." The NCP leader also said that her party, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will play a decisive role in determining the next mayor of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), indicating the party's growing influence in the region's political landscape.

She was talking to reporters after attending a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office-bearers in Thane, where the civic polls are likely to be held before the end of January 2026. PTI COR GK