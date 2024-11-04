Ladki Bahin scheme empowering women, MVA trying to stall it: Shinde at poll rally

Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government's Ladki Bahin Yojana was empowering women in the state and slammed opposition parties for trying to stall it.

Addressing a poll rally in Bhiwandi in the district, he said the MVA could not give a rupee to women but were taking the lead in slamming the scheme.

"Bhau Beej will now be a monthly affair due to Ladki Bahin Yojana's financial aid. The intention of the MVA parties is not clear and they have no right to rule. If we win, we will increase the aid under the scheme in a phased manner. After the polls, women will get the December instalment," Shinde said.

"While the MVA was into 'hafta' (extortion) collection, our government works to give money back to people. Give us just five minutes on November 20 (by voting), and we'll serve you for five years," the CM added. PTI COR BNM