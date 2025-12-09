Ladki Bahin Scheme: Maharashtra govt to recover money from illegal male beneficiaries

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will recover money from those state employees as well as male beneficiaries who have illegally availed of the financial benefits under the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme reserved for women, the legislative council was told on Tuesday. This information was shared by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare in a written reply after MLCs Pragya Satav, Satej Patil, Bhai Jagtap and others raised the issue of illegal beneficiaries of the scheme during question hour.

Accordingly, the concerned department has been directed to take necessary action under the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules against the concerned officers/staff and initiate recovery from them, the minister stated.

The state cabinet also decided not to enforce strict recovery of money from those women beneficiaries who have been removed from the scheme for some reasons and who have voluntarily withdrawn themselves.

Under the "Mukhyamantri - Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" scheme, eligible women in the 21 to 65 year age group received a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 through direct benefit transfer (DBT). PTI CLS NSK