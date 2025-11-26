Ladki Bahin scheme most important and successful welfare initiative: Shinde

Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for terming the Ladki Bahin scheme an election "jumla" and hailed the initiative as the most important and successful welfare measure, which was launched when he helmed the state.

The "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana", which provides a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women from economically weaker sections, is believed to have contributed immensely in shaping the 2024 poll mandate for the Mahayuti combine.

"Among all welfare schemes, my favourite is 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana'. It is the most popular scheme. I decided to launch this scheme because I came from a humble background and understood the struggles of the common man", the Shiv Sena leader said while addressing a rally for local body elections in Yavatmal district.

Shinde said he had seen how his mother and wife struggled to run the family.

"After becoming chief minister, my government decided to provide financial assistance to our mothers and sisters", he added.

Shinde said the Opposition termed the scheme a poll "jumla" (gimmick), but he ensured that money reached the accounts of women directly.

He reiterated that the government will never discontinue the scheme.