'Ladki Bahin' scheme will be game changer; 1.8 crore women applied till July 29: Nirupam

Mumbai, July 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said 1.8 crore women have applied under the Eknath Shinde-led government's flagship 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' till July 29 and dubbed it a "game changer" initiative.

Addressing a news conference, Nirupam said the state has set a target of giving the benefit of the scheme, which aims to provide Rs 1,500 per month, to 2.35 crore women in the state. Even if the number of applicants crosses 2.35 crore, they will also be benefited, he said.

"The 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' launched by the Mahayuti government has received an overwhelming response. In just 25 days after registration for the scheme commenced, over 1.8 crore applications have been submitted," Nirupam said.

Of the 1.8 crore applications, 1.3 crore forms were submitted online and the rest offline, he said, adding that Pune district has reported the highest number of registrations, with 8.63 lakh women submitting their forms.

"The scheme will turn out to be a game changer," Nirupam said.

The scheme was launched months before the Assembly elections, due in October, and weeks after the ruling Mahayuti fared poorly in Lok Sabha elections against the resurgent Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Nirupam said the Nari Shakti Doot app has significantly streamlined the online application process, with 7 to 8 lakh applications being submitted daily.

"Additionally, the app has been downloaded 88 lakh times, averaging 800 downloads per minute. Currently, the Nari Shakti Doot app ranks as the 27th most downloaded (mobile phone) application in the country. 650 applications are submitted every minute through it," he said.

He said the massive response is a testament to the trust of mothers in the state in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He said women who have completed their KYC process will receive Rs 3,000 in their bank accounts by August 17.

The application for this programme is open to qualified women until August 31. PTI PR NSK