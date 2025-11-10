Ladki Bahin scheme will never be shut down: Shinde

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde has reaffirmed the continuation of the government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, dismissing rumours of its closure and crediting its beneficiaries for the Mahayuti’s electoral success.

Shinde was speaking after more than 100 activists, office-bearers, and former corporators from Kalyan-Dombivli—including members of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction—joined his party at an event in Thane late Sunday night.

The development comes ahead of the polls to various local bodies scheduled in the state next month.

After presenting the traditional party scarf to them, the deputy CM, while addressing the gathering, attributed Shiv Sena’s growing support across Maharashtra to its adherence to the ideals of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and (Shinde's mentor) Anand Dighe.

Shinde highlighted his work as chief minister (from 2022 to 2024), calling the 'Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', which provides a monthly financial assistance to women, as the most popular scheme.

He said the scheme would "never close," and credited its beneficiaries for voting overwhelmingly to bring the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, back to power in the state last year.

On the induction of new members, Shinde said, "Why so many entries into Shiv Sena throughout Maharashtra? Because this Shiv Sena proceeds ahead with the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray...and Shiv Sena keeps its word and abides by its word, this confidence is there in the minds of everyone. And hence people come with us." "Whenever there is a crisis, Shiv Sena (is there), whenever there is a disaster, Shiv Sena (is there)," Shinde said.

On local development, he lauded his son and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde's work in Kalyan-Dombivli, referring to projects of thousands of crores, saying the region has "changed drastically".

The deputy CM, who holds charge of the urban development and housing departments??, promised further progress through cluster development and housing projects, especially for residents of unsafe buildings.

Stressing the party's inclusive ethos, he said, "Shiv Sena functions as a family where no one is the owner, everyone is a worker." He assured new members of full support. Referring to Bal Thackeray's words, Shinde said, "Once you give your word, there is no going back." PTI COR GK