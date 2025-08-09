Ladki Bahin scheme will never be stopped: Eknath Shinde

Ahilyanagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday averred that the `Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', a scheme under which eligible women receive Rs 1,500 every month, will never be discontinued.

Speaking at a rally to mark International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Shinde also said the government will fulfill all its election promises.

"The Opposition may spread rumours about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, but it will never be stopped," he said.

The scheme, started when Shinde was chief minister in the previous government, is believed to have propelled the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance to power again in the 2024 assembly polls.

However, it has also put a considerable financial strain on the government.

The Union government has launched several schemes for the tribal community and the central budget for it has been enhanced five times, Shinde said in his speech.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre changed old laws to ensure that adivasis get their rights, and discarded the Congress policy that `adivasis should remain adivasis' and it is instead trying to bring them into the mainstream of society, he said. PTI PR KRK