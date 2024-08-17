Ladki Bahin scheme won't be a turning point for Maharashtra govt: Raut

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the "Ladki Bahin" scheme for women will not be a turning point for the Maharashtra government but it will be a "U-turn".

He said the previous Maharashtra governments had implemented several such welfare schemes.

"Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be a turning point for the government, but it will rather prove to be a U-turn for it," Raut told reporters when asked whether the ambitious initiative will be a turning point for the Mahayuti dispensation.

Raut also promised to increase the monthly stipend under the scheme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 if the opposition comes to power in assembly elections, due in October-November.

Mahayuti allies believe the potential goodwill created by the cash transfer initiative will boost its poll prospects in Maharashtra.

The scheme was formally launched in Pune on Saturday, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hinting at doubling the monthly stipend from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 if the alliance is voted to power in elections.

More than one crore women are expected to benefit from the scheme whose launch coincided with Rakshabandhan festivities.

The scheme, modelled on the MP government's "Ladli Behna Yojana", provides monthly Rs 1,500 assistance to the married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government, facing a tough assembly polls battle against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in coming months, came up with the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme, months after a debacle in Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra Raut said effective schemes are never halted and that a good government or administrator would not adopt such an approach. PTI PR NSK