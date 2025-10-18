Ladki Bahin scheme won't be scrapped under Ajit Pawar, says Minister Zirwal

Palghar, Oct 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal has assured that the state government's Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme will not be discontinued under any circumstances as long as NCP chief Ajit Pawar remains the deputy chief minister and finance minister.

Speaking at the NCP's meeting in Palghar on Friday, Zirwal lauded Pawar's commitment to governance, citing his decision to extend tribal scholarships to students from backward communities and his focus on people's welfare over party politics.

Zirwal addressed the gathering in Dahanu, where hundreds of workers from the Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), joined the NCP.

The NCP leader further said that the Ladki Bahin scheme, under which eligible women beneficiaries receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, will not be discontinued as long as Pawar remains the deputy chief minister and state finance minister.

He noted that despite financial strain, the state government has announced Rs 31,628 crore for farmers from rain and flood-affected districts, and that contractor payments were being processed with assistance from the Centre. PTI COR ARU